The State will pay some seven hundred and seventy five thousand dollars to four prisoners for abuses they sustained in a 2015 incident. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

TTPS SOUTH GIVES TO THE NEEDY

Officers from across Area-East of the southern division police service came together and sponsored 50 charity hampers for needy families in their communities.