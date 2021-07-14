A four-month baby is Tobago's youngest COVID-19 case. This emerged after thirteen members of one family were placed in quarantine, when one of them, 65 year-old Watson George, tested positive for the virus last month. He succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday night. Elizabeth Williams spoke with a sister of the deceased for this report.

