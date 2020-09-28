Four investigations have now been launched surrounding the Drugs Sou Sou. That's a confirmation from Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. Griffith insists that the Police Service is not trying to dodge its responsibility in what has since become a controversial case. He was a guest on TV6's Morning Edition. Alicia Boucher has the details.
4 Investigations Launched Into DSS
Alicia Boucher
