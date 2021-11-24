Eight parents are in mourning, after their children succumbed to COVID-19. Several other parents are now praying to God for a miracle, as their children are warded at hospital with the virus among them, a number of newborn babies. The Health Minister made the sobering revelation at Wednesday's Ministry of Health press conference. Rynessa Cutting has more.

