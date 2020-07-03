Three (3) men and one (1) woman have been charged with the murder of 64-year-old businessman, Koongebeharry Jaisarie. The businessman of Carenage Trinidad went missing in Tobago after coming on a business trip. More from Elizabeth Williams.

