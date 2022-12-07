Less than a week after its top ranking officer faced heavy critism once the executive revealed that most of the Customs and Excise Division's scanners are not working......the Division announces the seizure of a total of $4.5 million worth of marijuana, kush, alcohol and cigarettees. The Customs and Excise Division said "that in all matters, investigations are ongoing and arrests are imminent." Juhel Browne reports.
$4.5M Total In Weed & Alcohol Seized By Customs
Juhel Browne
