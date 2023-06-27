A $4.54 billion budget presentation for Tobago. The budget estimates for the Financial year 2023/2024, were presented by Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, Farley Augustine, on Monday morning at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough. The presentation lasted over three hours, with the Division of Health being allocated the biggest slice of the pie. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PROTEST AGAINST FARLEY

PROTEST AGAINST FARLEY

Even before Chief Secretary Farley Augustine read the Budgetary estimates for the Financial …