It was seen as an elections gimmick by residents of the San Fernando area , after years of promises and 2 previous sod turning ceremonies never materialized , leaving residents to wonder when they will ever see the area develop, but this is about to change, as 3rd times the charm in making the San Fernando Water Front a reality. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
3RD TIME'S THE CHARM FOR SAN FERNANDO WATERFRONT
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
