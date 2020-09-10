Cannabis activist Nazma Muller has been granted bail on a charge of possession of marijuana on Wednesday evening. Muller, who appeared before a magistrate on Thursday, sought to explained to ASP Roger Alexander why she was found with more than ten times the legal limit of cannabis. Alicia Boucher has details.
$350K Bail For Nazma Muller For Marijuana
Alicia Boucher
