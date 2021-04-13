Thirty-five primary and secondary contacts of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley are in quarantine in Tobago. This follows contact-tracing in response to Dr Keith Rowley's COVID-positive status, revealed on April 6th. Dr. Rowley remains isolated in quarantine. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has more in this report.

