Thirty-five primary and secondary contacts of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley are in quarantine in Tobago. This follows contact-tracing in response to Dr Keith Rowley's COVID-positive status, revealed on April 6th. Dr. Rowley remains isolated in quarantine. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has more in this report.
35 CONTACTS OF PM ROWLEY IN QUARANTINE
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Senate debated a bill today meant to allow for the online payment of fines for road traf…
A police officer remains hospitalised, and a suspect is dead, following an alleged shootout.
Judo star Gabriella Wood is optimistic about her chances of getting to the Tokyo Olympics.
A Princes Town man is barely clinging to life at hospital, after a major blood clot develope…
Thirty-five primary and secondary contacts of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley are in quaranti…
The Attorney General says the Cabinet stayed up all night ensuring that all was in place for…