The 33 T&T nationals who have been in Barbados for almost a month have now been given the all clear to return home on Tuesday.
Juhel Browne reports.
Despite what the Chief Medical Officer suggests, one food expert says it's not a good idea to wash fruits and vegetables with soap and water, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time in history West Texas Intermediate Crude collapses to a below zero price.
The education situation because of COVID-19 is fluid and subject to change.
And the frighteningly low oil prices were discussed is being described by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley as a real impact of the COVID 19 crisis and not a nancy story.
