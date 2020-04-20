The 33 T&T nationals who have been in Barbados for almost a month have now been given the all clear to return home on Tuesday.

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Do not wash produce with soap and water

Do not wash produce with soap and water

Despite what the Chief Medical Officer suggests, one food expert says it's not a good idea to wash fruits and vegetables with soap and water, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil Prices Plummet

Oil Prices Plummet

For the first time in history West Texas Intermediate Crude collapses to a below zero price.