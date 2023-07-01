Confirmation on Friday that all children's homes in T&T are now licensed.
It comes with just one more day until the extension for unlicensed children's homes expires.
Officials say 33 homes are now operating lawfully.
Rynessa Cutting reports.
Confirmation on Friday that all children's homes in T&T are now licensed.
It comes with just one more day until the extension for unlicensed children's homes expires.
Officials say 33 homes are now operating lawfully.
Rynessa Cutting reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Aim High an initiative of the Roots Foundation in collaboration with the US Embassy, strives…
The US Secretary of State is coming to Port of Spain next week.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has accused former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith of chang…
As the 'Trinity Hairstyle' debate rages on, Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South, Ke…
Confirmation on Friday that all children's homes in T&T are now licensed.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription