The Education Minister says over $320 million dollars has been budgeted for school repairs this year, but while a majority of works has been completed, a total of four schools will not be ready to accommodate all students come Monday. Rynessa Cutting has more.
$322M FOR SCHOOL REPAIRS; 4 SCHOOLS NOT READY
Rynessa Cutting
