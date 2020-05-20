They keep coming, under the cover of darkness, risking life and limb on the treacherous waters that separate Venezuela from Trinidad.
Last night, 32 Venezuelan migrants attempting to illegally enter this country were rescued from a sinking vessel by the Coast Guard off the coast of Cedros.
Authorities say the illegal migrants have been put in isolation, but they are not the only ones.
Twenty-seven officers in the protective service have also been quarantined, in line with COVID-19 Public Health Safety guidelines.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.