The country records two more COVID-19 deaths, as the Ministry of Health announces 190 more confirmed cases and the TTPS says thirty-two police recruits attached to the Police Academy St James have tested positive for the Covid 19 virus.
One death was reported this morning as an adult male with co-morbidities while a second death, an elderly male was reported this evening.
Those two bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 33.
The new positive cases, the highest reported in one day, came in two batches, 102 between August 28 and September 4 then an additional 88 from samples taken over the same period.
Regarding the police recruits, on August 25th one recruit tested positive, followed by another, three days later. The TTPS then isolated the 42 recruits who were in direct contact with the two recruits and sent them to the University of the West Indies St Augustine campus. That's where tests revealed that 32 out of the 42 tested positive for Covid 19.
According to a TTPS Media issued today, the recruits including the ten who tested negative remain in quarantine and that one hundred and forty three recruits who are in training will also be tested along with staff at the Academy.
The TTPS says the proposed graduation on September 16th and the passing out of this batch of recruits will be postponed indefinitely.