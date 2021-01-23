$300 Million Bond

A three hundred million dollar bond for the people of Tobago, will soon be accessible, as the necessary paperwork has been signed off by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. This from Finance Secretary, and PNM candidate for Bacolet Mt St George Joel Jack, as he spoke during the party's political meeting on Friday, at the Scarborough esplanade. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

Residents of Sahadath Road in Princes Town are pleading with the government to immediately allocate funds to fix the roads in their community.

A south based NGO is reaching out to widows to bring some relief by providing devices for their children to continue their education during the pandemic.

