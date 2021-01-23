$300 Million Bond for Tobago

A three hundred million dollar bond for the people of Tobago, will soon be accessible, as the necessary paperwork has been signed off by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. This from Finance Secretary, and PNM candidate for Bacolet Mt St George Joel Jack, as he spoke during the party's political meeting on Friday, at the Scarborough esplanade. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

