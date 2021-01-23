A three hundred million dollar bond for the people of Tobago, will soon be accessible, as the necessary paperwork has been signed off by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. This from Finance Secretary, and PNM candidate for Bacolet Mt St George Joel Jack, as he spoke during the party's political meeting on Friday, at the Scarborough esplanade. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
$300 Million Bond for Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A south based NGO is reaching out to widows to bring some relief by providing devices for their children to continue their education during the pandemic.
Residents of Sahadath Road in Princes Town are pleading with the government to immediately allocate funds to fix the roads in their community.
A three hundred million dollar bond for the people of Tobago, will soon be accessible, as the necessary paperwork has been signed off by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
A PDP candidate in the THA elections is claiming there is a $200-thousand dollar bounty on his head from a PNM party group in Trinidad.
An online system has been okayed by a three-man Cabinet sub-committee.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Harry's waterpark on the verge of closing
- Truckers Stranded
- Online Exemption Procedure From Monday
- Clifton De Coteau Has Died
- Beyond the Tape : Friday 22nd January 2021
- PDP Candidate Claims Bounty On His Head
- TUCO Donates To Needy Calypsonians
- No Knee-Jerk Reaction To UK COVID Strain
- Will Sean Luke murder trial proceed? Judge to rule on Feb 1st
- Princes Town Road Protest