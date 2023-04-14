There's been a 300 percent increase in road fatalities in Tobago. That's compared to last year. And, this is not sitting well with TTPS Road Safety Co-ordinator Brent Batson. He was in Tobago, at an operational briefing, at the Licensing office, at Shirvan Road. Elizabeth Williams has the story.

