It's the 30th Anniversary of the 1990 Abu Bakr-led attempted coup. Wendell Eversley, a hostage, has walked annually in commemoration of those who lost their lives, pleading with the state to recognise the tragedy as well as those who survived it. It's no different now. But he's no longer prepared to write to various arms of the State, asking for his plight to be heard. Following his walk to the Red House, Eversley indicates that he's putting down the pen. Alicia Boucher has this story.

