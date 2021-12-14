Tobago's first THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles, is speaking out tonight, following the swearing in of the new Tobago House of Assembly, and Mr. Charles has seen three blunders of the new administration thus far. Blunder number one, PSA president Watson Duke holding the portfolio of Deputy Chief Secretary without first immediately resigning at PSA president. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. Charles, and has this report.
3 THA Blunders
Elizabeth Williams
