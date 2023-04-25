A close call for three people after their vehicle stalled in floodwaters along the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Chiquito. Among the passengers, two US citizens. Luckily, a truck driver was nearby to facilitate a rescue, turning what could have otherwise been a crisis, into a sigh of relief. TV6 Cameraman Brandon Benoit and reporter Rynessa Cutting were on the scene when the drama unfolded.

