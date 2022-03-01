Divers Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr have been identified as the three bodies recovered by Paria Fuel on Monday. Still within the company's 30-inch pipeline is 48 year old father of one, Rishi Nagassar. Relatives of the men spoke with the media at the Forensic Science Centre this morning. Cameraman Brandon Benoit and Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh bring us this update.
3 RECOVERED DIVERS IDENTIFIED
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
