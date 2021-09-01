Roughly 3% of all pregnant women who have contracted COVID-19 in T&T, have had to be admitted to the High Dependency or Intensive Care units. Worrying information from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, which is also reporting an alarming increase in the number of women testing positive for the virus over the past several days. Rynessa Cutting reports.

