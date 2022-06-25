Tragedy has befallen a family in Gasparillo, a house fire which resulted in the death of a five year old child, a 72-year-old mother and a woman in her twenties who was reportedly pregnant. The son of the 72 year old fire victim who also identified himself as the father of the deceased five year old says he found out about the tragic fire while he was at the hospital with his other daughter who had an asthma attack. Juhel Browne reports.
3 People Die In Fire In Gasparillo
Juhel Browne
