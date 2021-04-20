Apart from the national threat of COVID-19, it appears WASA workers are also concerned with contracting leptospirosis. This from residents of Dundonald Hill, who say WASA workers have refused to fix a ruptured line in their area, until the Diego Martin Regional Corporation addresses a rat infestation problem at the site. Rynessa Cutting went to Dundonald Hill to bring you this story.

