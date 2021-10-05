3 Missing Men

The families of three missing men from Barrackpore are calling on the authorities to help in locating the trio. While the families have not seen their relatives since last week Wednesday, two of them believe the men all went fishing together off Moruga, while the third believes their boat sank on its way to Venezuela. They told reporters today, they are unable to get any help or assistance from the various agencies and are making a public plea tonight.

