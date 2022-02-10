High Court judge Margaret Mohammed is expected to rule on April 1st, on the dismissal of interpretation summons relative to Watson Duke's appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA while still being president of the Public Services Association.

3 FORMER AGS VS THE AG

ANOTHER PNM TOBAGO COUNCIL RESIGNATION

Vice Chairman of the PNM Tobago Council Deon Isaac has resigned.

He confirmed his resignation to TV6 News Thursday afternoon, following an announcement by the Council that an internal election will be held on April 24th in which all positions would be contested.

CXC HONOURS TOP PERFORMERS

Some of this country's brightest young people were all smiles today.

As, the Caribbean Examinations Council honoured students for their outstanding performances in last year's CXC exams.

FAMILY FARM CLOSES DUE TO BAD ROAD

Residents of Weston Trace, St Mary's Village, Moruga are pleading with WASA to repair multiple leaks in their community.

The claim prolonged leaks have significantly damaged their roadway, forcing the closure of a chicken farm and inconveniencing dozens of families.

OWTU TO MEET WITH TCL ON PROTESTERS

One Trade Union believes there is a systematic dismantling of Industrial Relations principles by employers.

Chief Industrial Relations Officer of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Lyndon Mendoza is referring to the treatment of protesting retirees of Trinidad Cement limited and other ongoing situations.