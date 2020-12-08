Investigations are ongoing tonight into a suspected arson at Upper Dibe Circular, St. James. Three charred bodies ,believed to be that of Venezuelan nationals, were discovered in the remains of a home.
An intense debate in the Upper House today with eyes on the Independent Bench and their position on the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Amendment Bill.
Investigations are ongoing tonight into a suspected arson at Upper Dibe Circular, St. James.
The ‘Is There Not A Cause Foundation’, ITNAC, is just about four hundred thousand dollar short of paying off for a property they've been providing as emergency housing for persons in need...
To supplement children who are registered under the School Feeding Programme...
The Telecommunications Authority will be meeting with local broadband providers to ensure there's no recurrence of yesterday's internet shutdown.
