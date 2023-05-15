3 Detained In Maloney Police Exercise

Three people.. described as "priority offenders".. have been detained by police in Maloney. And a quantity of ammunition, marijuana..and a stolen vehicle.. seized. Here's more..

AC POS Beat Jabloteh

Starting with the T&T Premier League...

Leaders AC Port of Spain.. had a good outing as they beat San Juan Jabloteh three to one in their match at the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground.

GG To Erla: Don’t Blow Own Trumpet

Former police chief turned politician -Gary Griffith.. has a message for Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - Don't blow your own trumpet!

His comment.. comes after the Christopher gave herself an 'Excellent' rating.. for her performance as Commissioner thus far.

