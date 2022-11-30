The Comptroller of Customs says that just under 4,000 out of 23,000 containers have been scanned at the Port of Spain from January to August of this year.
The revelation was made during a virtual hearing of a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee, which pressed the top brass of the Customs and Excise division about the fact that illegal firearms are entering this country via legal ports of entry, as there have been over 550 homicides in Trinidad and Tobago for the year so far.
Juhel Browne reports.