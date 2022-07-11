Another of the young men killed by police two Saturdays ago was laid to rest today. Fabian Richards was remembered by his pastor, Bishop Denoon, as a young man who loved Jesus. During the sermon the pastor issued a call to young people from so-called underprivileged areas to remeber their worth, keeping in mind that even Jesus was born in a lowly manger. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Energy Matters

Energy Matters

First Gas out of the Cascadura Fields is expected during the first quarter of 2023.