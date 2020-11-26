A two million dollar Tobago recycling resource initiative, was officially launched today. The aim of the initiative according to the THA , is to reduce the dumping of waste across the island. The pilot project forms a partnership with the Tobago House of Assembly, the Recycling Waste and Logistics Limited and a number of NGO's. Elizabeth Williams attended the launch and has this report.
$2M Recycling Pilot
Elizabeth Williams
