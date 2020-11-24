Five men, charged with gang-related offences, appeared in court, virtually, today.
And, bail was set at 250 thousand dollars, for each of them.
They appeared before Magistrate Indar Jagroo.
And, were not called upon to plead.
- 32-year-old Calvin Lee -- also known as "Tyson";
- 28-year-old Akiel Hovel -- also known as "Bolo";
- 35-year-old Dwayne Skeete -- also known as "Docs";
- 24-year-old Kerwin Williams -- alias "Black Hand"; and
- Anthony Caine -- also known as "Master Cain" are all charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
Additionally, Lee is charged with being a gang leader.
And, the other four accused are charged with supporting a gang.
Police say the charges stem from investigations into alleged criminal activities of certain members of the "6ixx" (six) gang.
If released on bail, the men will be required to report to the Besson Street and Movant Police Stations every Monday and Wednesday.