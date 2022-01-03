New Year's celebrations turned very quickly into New Year despair for a number of Quarry Street, Laventille residents... after a fire broke out amid the fireworks and bombs just after midnight. When the smoke settled a number of homes were burnt to the ground... leaving 25 persons homeless at the beginning of the new year. Rynessa Cutting reports.
25 Homeless Following NY’S Quarry Fire
Rynessa Cutting
The year ending 2021 recorded a total of 448 homicides… that's 49 more murders than were recorded in 2020. However Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob points out that last year's figure is the second lowest annual murder toll over the last 5 years.
Having submitted reports to the TTPS which he says should have triggered investigations into three matters of national security concern, but with no action to date, Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says, the ball is now in the courts of the PCA, the newly-instituted PSC and the DPP's Office.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is providing relief assistance to all the families affected by the fire in Laventille on New Year's Day.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association declares its position that vaccination should be by choice, not coercion. As such, it has instructed its members that they are not required to divulge their vaccination status to their employer, as is being requested.
Calypsonian Kenny J has passed a victim of COVID-19 one day after the country lost its oldest member of the fraternity, the Mighty Bomber, who was 93.
