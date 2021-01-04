Trinidad and Tobago will vaccinate twenty-five thousand citizens when the first shipment of vaccines arrive, scheduled for sometime in March. However, it will not be mandatory for anyone to receive the vaccine, although it is highly recommended, so the Ministry of Health has some plans up its sleeve to ensure that those who are given the opportunity, follow through with the process. Rynessa Cutting reports.

