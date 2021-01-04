Trinidad and Tobago will vaccinate twenty-five thousand citizens when the first shipment of vaccines arrive, scheduled for sometime in March. However, it will not be mandatory for anyone to receive the vaccine, although it is highly recommended, so the Ministry of Health has some plans up its sleeve to ensure that those who are given the opportunity, follow through with the process. Rynessa Cutting reports.
25,000 to receive COVID vaccine in first phase but vaccine not mandatory
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has said that residents to be affected by the airport expansion project in Tobago have nothing to fear...
In this episode of TV6's Morning Edition, it was one of the major headlines leading up to no…
An alleged bandit has been killed during a break in at a home at Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport.
THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has described a photograph on social media, with partying t…
When contacted today, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the North West Regional Health Autho…
In a video message today, Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the government is wo…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Dr. Gadsby-Dolly: face-to-face learning resumes February 8th, Min. preparing for reopening
- Bandit killed during home invasion at Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport
- New Fuel Prices Possible From February 2021
- Port of Spain General Hospital Nurses contract COVID
- THA Chief Ancil Dennis calls boat party reckless
- 25,000 to receive COVID vaccine in first phase but vaccine not mandatory
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th January 2021
- Million Dollar ATM Heist at RBC
- Morning Edition: 5th January, 2021
- Crime Wrap: Prison Officer Among Several Arrested In 2021