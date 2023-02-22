The newly-refurbished 24 room Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Tobago East, brings added room stock to the island. This, from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine who stated that over $27 million has been spent from 2015 when the hotel was purchased by the THA to now. The keys were handed over to the Tobago House of Assembly, from project managers UDECOTT on Wednesday. Elizabeth Williams attended the official handover ceremony, and has this report.
24 Room Hotel For Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Downtown Carnival Committee announces Ronnie and Caro as the winner of the large band ca…
Hundreds flocked to the beaches for the traditional Ash Wednesday cooldown, but on Maracas B…
With the start of the Lenten season that lasts for forty days, fish is usually the order of …
The third edition of Brass Bacchanal was held in front of a sold-out crowd at the Queen's Pa…
The Lenten season is more than just getting ashes and being a better version of yourself. Ac…
Students from Catholic Schools in Port of Spain gathered at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conc…