The newly-refurbished 24 room Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Tobago East, brings added room stock to the island. This, from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine who stated that over $27 million has been spent from 2015 when the hotel was purchased by the THA to now. The keys were handed over to the Tobago House of Assembly, from project managers UDECOTT on Wednesday. Elizabeth Williams attended the official handover ceremony, and has this report.

