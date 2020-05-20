There is one industry in Trinidad and Tobago which has been flagged for tens of billions of dollars in suspicious activity, yet it remains completely unregulated. Government is now proposing several changes to the legislation governing the industry, in an attempt to install some law and order. But the Opposition is already putting government on notice that it cannot support the Bill in its current form, as it appears to be disproportionately beneficial in favour of the very same government official piloting the bill.

