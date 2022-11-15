The TTPS is sharing some of the red flags people should look out for in their relationships, as some of the behaviours are not as apparent as others. The TTPS is also urging persons in abusive relationships to seek protection orders, as the police say, they're not simply pieces of paper. This as 22 domestic violence homicides have been recorded for the year already. Rynessa Cutting reports.
22 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOMICIDES AS OF NOV 7TH
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Parents of students of Barataria North Secondary School say they are prepared to bring charg…
The Ministry of Health is reminding the public of the dos and don’ts when it comes to dealin…
The Mayor of Port of Spain says "nobody wants to live in a hell hole" and, as such, a key pa…
Thieves made off with thousands of dollars-worth of merchandise including an X inch TV, as T…
Murder victim Keisha Marina Bostic is eulogised as a lover of life, a true friend and a 'men…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- TRINIS DIE IN LAS VEGAS CRASH
- STATE WITNESS JEHLANO ROMNEY MURDERED
- ROMNEY'S DEATH AND THE PC GILKES CASE
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 14th November 2022
- BRONZE MEDAL FOR TOBAGO STUDENTS
- MARTIN GEORGE: TTPS NEEDS TO DO ITS JOB!
- ARANGUEZ FOOTBALL
- Morning Edition: 15th November 2022
- CHAGUANAS BEATS PRES CHAG
- CREATNG A DIGITAL KINDNESS THREAD