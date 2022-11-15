The TTPS is sharing some of the red flags people should look out for in their relationships, as some of the behaviours are not as apparent as others. The TTPS is also urging persons in abusive relationships to seek protection orders, as the police say, they're not simply pieces of paper. This as 22 domestic violence homicides have been recorded for the year already. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HOUSE CALL

HOUSE CALL

The Ministry of Health is reminding the public of the dos and don’ts when it comes to dealin…

WEBSOURCE BURGLED

WEBSOURCE BURGLED

Thieves made off with thousands of dollars-worth of merchandise including an X inch TV, as T…