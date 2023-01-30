21M FOR VINDRA ACCUSED

The court has ordered that the 9 men acquitted of kidnapping and murdering Businesswoman Vindra Nailpaul Coolman be paid over two million dollars each in damages. Here's the story.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A Moruga mother of four is pleading with doctors and nurses to be more considerate and resp…
The court has ordered that the 9 men acquitted of kidnapping and murdering Businesswoman Vin…
Acting top cop Earla Christopher seems set to become the country's first female Commissioner…
At the Energy Chamber's 2023 Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency hotel last week, one com…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 30th January 2023
- CELEBRATING CHINESE CULTURE IN T&T
- Ronnie McIntosh On ISM Cancellation
- UNC WELCOMES 3RD PARTIES AHEAD OF GEN ELECTIO
- PREGNANT WOMAN TURNED AWAY
- Soca Monarch Cancelled... But
- Vikash Mohan On Red Force Selection
- ENERGY MINISTER HEADING TO CARACAS SOON
- MPS TO DEBATE ERLA CHRISTOPER FOR NEXT CoP
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 27th January 2023