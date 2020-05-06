Did the National Self Help Commission fund repairs to a guest house in Toco? That's what former Government Minister Devant Maharaj is trying to find out. He has taken the information he acquired to the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith who tells TV6 the details are being reviewed to determine if an investigation ought to be launched. Here's the story.
