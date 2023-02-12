2023 Calypso Fiesta Finalists

On Saturday forty calypsonians competed in the 2023 Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando, hoping to qualifying for a spot in the 2023 Calypso Monarch finals. So just who made the cut?
