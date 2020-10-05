2020 Budget Overview

More disposable income for low wage earners, but soon owning a car may be out of their reach as government is removing concessions on the importation of all motor vehicles and the national petroleum company will be selling off all of its gas stations to private owners to adjust prices at the pump.
These are some of the fiscal measures announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his 2021 Budget presentation Monday afternoon, which also included a freeze on the filling of vacancies in the public service. Alicia Boucher has the recap.