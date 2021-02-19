The first COVID-19 shots will be given on Saturday at the Scarborough Health Centre, starting with frontline doctors and nurses in Tobago. Two hundred doses of the first COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Tobago Thursday night. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.

Panyard Launch

A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community. 

Change At NAAA

Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's.