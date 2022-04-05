Two hundred young men and women stand to benefit from the Ministry of Youth Development's Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme, which will see them walk away not only skilled in the field of agriculture, but also with access to State lands AND $20,000 in hand to establish their own companies. Rynessa Cutting has more.

