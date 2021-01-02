Licensing officers have been suspended - but not twenty of them. Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke tells TV6, the figure quoted in a newspaper headline and attributed to the Minister of Works a few days ago was exaggerated, as a result of the Minister’s strong feelings on the matter. Rynessa Cutting reports.

TWO MURDERS FOR NEW YEAR

There have been two murders for the New Year. One man was chopped to death at his Morvant home on New Year's Day...

Anti-Fireworks Protest

For those of you thinking about beautifying the sky with fireworks tonight... The Fireworks Use Sufferers group is pleading with you to consider using the silent alternatives.