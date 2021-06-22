The SEA examination is on for Thursday July 1st and the Ministry of Education is assuring that all safety protocols are in place for the day of the exam. So much so that they're advising parents to ensure that their children arrive at their respective examination centres, at least one hour before the start of the exam. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Yesterday the Senate met to discuss matters related to violent incidents against women and girls and also, the financing of the police service. Opposition Senator and Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jearlean John Joined us.

Tobago Crime Wrap

Over one hundred people were arrested in Tobago during the COVID-19 pandemic, State of Emergency and curfew for the month of June. 