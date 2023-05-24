There have been eighteen police-involved killings for the year to date. The Police Complaints Authority confirms that investigations have been launched into all incidents, including the recent fatal shooting of Kisseh Lendor. The PCA also tells us that the investigation into the police-killing of three young men last year, has now been completed. Rynessa Cutting reports.
18 POLICE KILLINGS AS OF MAY 2023
Rynessa Cutting
