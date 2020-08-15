Tobago has a total of 17 COVID-19 cases. This was revealed by the Division of Health on Saturday. While six fire officers are quarantined. More in this report from ELIZABETH Williams.
17 COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
