During the Joint Select Committee's examination of WASA today, the State-owned water authority's acting CEO said it has operationalised less than 20 per cent of its implementation plan as of last December. In addition, questions were also asked as to whether there is a restructuring proposal for WASA before the Cabinet. Juhel Browne reports.
17.71% Of WASA Transformation Plan Done
- Juhel Browne
Juhel Browne
