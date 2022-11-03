The entire allocation of $17.5 million was not spent on the October staging of Tobago's Carnival. This from Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, who spoke at Thursday's weekly media briefing. More in this report.

CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT FORUM

Over 400 businesses interest are scheduled to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago next week for the Caribbean Investment Forum. It is expected to see persons from Brazil to the Middle East in attendance to see what we have to offer.

ESIMAJE FOUNDATION OUTREACH IN EAST PoS

A programme designed to assist young men in the lower socio-economic bracket to achieve career success is underway. It is called the Esimaje Foundation and targets areas in East Port of Spain.

LANDSLIP THREATENS HOME

A Princes Town homeowner says he believes a water leak is to blame for a landslip affecting their home.

He tells our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that his investigations reveal that it' a WASA leak, and although he's made numerous reports to the authority, they continue to ignore his complaints.

OWED MONIES TO BE PAID, SAYS FARLEY

The huge backlog of outstanding gratuity payments, overtime and other long standing issues affecting employees of THA, are to be addressed. This from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, following a two-day meeting of the THA on Wednesday.

ST. JAMES POLICE YOUTH CLUB ASKS FOR SUPPORT

The St. James Police Youth Club is making a plea for assistance from Corporate T&T.

Its Founder, Acting Corporal Derrick Sharbodie says, apart from being a place to empower young people, it is sometimes a place of refuge.